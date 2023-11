Chytil (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports Monday.

The fact that Chytil still hasn't gotten back onto the ice doesn't bode well for him playing against New Jersey on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Before sustaining his upper-body injury, the 24-year-old center was stuck in a four-game pointless streak, during which he recorded seven shots, two hits and one blocked shot while averaging 16:03 of ice time per contest.