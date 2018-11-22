Rangers' Filip Chytil: Stretches goal streak to five
Chytil scored a goal on his only shot while adding a plus-2 rating and two blocks in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Chytil became the 20th teenager in NHL history to post a five-game goal streak by lighting the lamp just 29 seconds into the first period. He started the season toiling away on the fourth line, but Chytil's production since injuries created an opportunity for him to take on a top-six role has likely ensured that he stays up there for good. Chytil's dynasty value is skyrocketing, and he's starting to become a factor in redraft formats as well.
