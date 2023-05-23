Chytil (upper body) was forced to leave the 2023 IIHF World Championship after taking a stick to the side of his face in Czechia's 5-1 win over Kazakhstan on May 14, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

The injury was officially designated as upper-body, but it's suspected that Chytil suffered a fractured cheekbone on the play. The 23-year-old forward is expected to be available for training camp. Chytil registered 22 goals and 45 points in 74 games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season.