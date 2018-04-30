Chytil will play for the Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

This will be the second major international tournament for Chytil this season, as he was in action at the 2017 IIHF Junior World Championship. In seven contests for the Czechs, the 18-year-old notched four points and should bring some tournament experience to the team -- despite his age. Selected with the 21st pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the center should challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp next year.