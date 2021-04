Chytil recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Chytil had the secondary helper on a Libor Hajek goal at 10:23 of the second period. The 21-year-old Chytil has amassed four helpers in his last four outings. The Czech center is up to 15 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 27 games overall, mainly working in a third-line role.