Chytil (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's training camp session, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Chytil missed the final game of the regular season prior to the league going on hiatus due to his lower-body injury. The center skated on a line with Phil Di Giuseppe and Kaapo Kakko on Monday, which could be the club's third line once the play-in series versus Carolina kicks off Aug. 1.