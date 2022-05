Chytil scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

The Hurricanes got on the board at 8:11 of the third period, but Chytil responded just 40 seconds later to squash any chance of the hosts making a comeback. When they needed it the most, Chytil delivered, netting three goals in his last two games, both with the Rangers facing elimination. The 22-year-old center has five tallies, one assist, 32 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 14 postseason contests.