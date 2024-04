Chytil (head) will travel to Washington with the team in hopes of playing Saturday for Game 3, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Chytil only played in 10 games with the big club during the regular season, recording six assists and 22 shots on goal. The 24-year-old has played in 30 career playoff games, logging eight goals and five assists. He could provide a huge boost to the forward depth for New York if he returns in this series.