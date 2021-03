Head coach David Quinn said Monday that Chytil (upper body) has a good chance to play in Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.

Chytil is officially considered a game-time decision. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before re-entering the lineup. The 21-year-old was off to an impressive start before this injury, as he scored two goals and added an assist across the first five contests.