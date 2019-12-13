Rangers' Filip Chytil: Two helpers end slump
Chytil produced two assists and a pair of shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Chytil had the primary assists on goals by Jesper Fast in the second period and Artemi Panarin in the third. The two-helper outing ended a six-game slump for Chytil, who now has 12 points and 49 shots on goal through 22 appearances. The 20-year-old is still working on consistency in his game, but as a first-round pick (2017), he's worth a stash in dynasty formats.
