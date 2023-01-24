Chytil scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Both points came in the third period as the Rangers' kid line of Chytil between Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko helped salt the game away. Chytil has come to life in January, racking up five goals and nine points in the last nine games, and the 2017 first-round pick has already set a new career high in points on the season with 26 while sitting just two goals shy of establishing a new career high of 15 in that category as well.