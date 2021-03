Chytil scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

After going scoreless in his first game back Tuesday following a length absence due to an upper-body injury, Chytil has now picked up three points (one goal, two helpers) in the Rangers' last two contests. The 21-year-old is seeing action on the second power play unit, but his bottom-six role at even strength makes him a somewhat risky fantasy option despite his recent production.