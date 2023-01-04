Chytil scored an empty-net goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Despite skating on the Rangers' second power-play unit and seeing barely more than a minute with the man advantage on the night, Chytil took full advantage of his opportunities, helping to set up Jacob Trouba for New York's first goal of the night in the first period before finding the empty net late in the third. Chytil has been held off the scoresheet in five straight games coming into Tuesday, but since returning from a minor lower-body injury in early December he's been fairly productive, picking up five goals and eight points in 12 contests.