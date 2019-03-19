Rangers' Filip Chytil: Unavailable against Detroit
As expected, Chytil (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Red Wings, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
Chytil may only be forced to miss one game due to his illness, as the Rangers are off until Saturday against Toronto following Tuesday's contest. Vinni Lettieri is expected to replace Chytil in the lineup against Detroit.
