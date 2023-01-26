Chytil scored both of New York's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Chytil's first goal was a rarity, as he won a faceoff forward with a snap shot that beat Ilya Samsonov to tie the score at 1-1 early in the second period. The Czech center then finished off a feed from Kaapo Kakko 4:22 later to give the Rangers the lead. Chytil added four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. He's playing the best hockey of his career at age 23, with seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.