Chytil (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil returned to practice Thursday after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 21-year-old was already dealing with an upper-body injury before being placed on the list, so he'll need a few more days to get back to full speed. His next chance to play is Tuesday's home matchup versus the Sabres.