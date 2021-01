Chytil (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sabres.

Chytil was blindsided by Evan Rodrigues after an offside whistle Sunday in Pittsburgh, and he took just one more shift before exiting the contest. He's back in New York for further evaluation, so the young center won't be available for Tuesday's game and would need to travel upstate in order to play in Thursday's rematch in Buffalo. Brett Howden is likely to slide up to the third line while Chytil's sidelined.