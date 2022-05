Vatrano scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Vatrano sparked the Rangers' second-period push on offense with a goal at 6:51 of the frame. The 28-year-old is up to two goals and two helpers through three playoff contests while drawing top-line minutes at even strength. Vatrano's added 14 shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots as a solid two-way forward.