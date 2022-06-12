Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 6.
Vatrano fired a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 13:07 of the third period, but Steven Stamkos restored the Lightning's lead for good 21 seconds later. The goal was Vatrano's second of the series and fifth of the postseason. The 28-year-old ended the playoffs with 13 points, 41 shots on net, 40 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 20 contests. He was a good fit in the Rangers' top six, but he is one of their six pending unrestricted free agent forwards.
