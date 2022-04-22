Vatrano failed to record a point in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders, and he's gone consecutive games without a point for the first time since March 17-19.

Vatrano was last held off the scoresheet twice in a row in his first two games with the Rangers. He subsequently found chemistry with star skaters Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, providing a simple shoot-first game that nicely complements Zibanejad's playmaking and Kreider's net-front presence. With seven goals and four assists in 18 games with the Rangers, Vatrano has solidified his spot on the top line, though he'll need to keep scoring to stay there.