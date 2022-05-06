Vatrano picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Vatrano assisted on a goal from Chris Kreider in the second period and one from Artemi Panarin in the third before scoring one of his own to close out the Game 2 victory. It's the first multi-point game for Vatrano since March 27. The 28-year-old winger had 13 points (8 goals and 5 assists) in 22 games with the Rangers following a trade from the Panthers.
