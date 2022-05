Vatrano picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Vatrano opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before assisting on Mika Zibanejad's tally in the second. Tuesday's multi-point effort snapped a five-game scoring drought for the 28-year-old forward. Vatrano now has three goals and four assists in the postseason as he continues to see regular minutes in the Rangers' top six.