Vatrano recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Vatrano assisted on Chris Kreider's opening tally before scoring a goal of his own in the second period. The 28-year-old winger now has four goals and six assists in the playoffs while playing alongside Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on the Rangers' top line.

