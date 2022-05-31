Vatrano logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Vatrano only saw 11:37 of ice time Monday, but there was no injury reported, so this may have been a matchup-based decision. He contributed a helper on Chris Kreider's insurance tally in the third period. Through 14 playoff outings, Vatrano has eight points, 28 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's seen even-strength time on the top line, but his power-play time is limited to the second unit if he gets any at all.