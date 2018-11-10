Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Activated off IR
Claesson (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Claesson has missed the Rangers' last nine games due to an upper-body injury, but he should be good to go for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets. The 25-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while averaging 15:50 of ice time through four games this campaign.
More News
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: On ice in 'don't-hit-me' garb•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Out 2-3 weeks•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Winds up on IR•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Missing Sunday's contest•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Impresses in Blueshirt debut•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Joining Rangers on one-year deal•
