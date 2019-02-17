Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Back in lineup
Claesson (shoulder) will suit up for Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Claesson was deemed healthy Saturday, and he's now been activated from injured reserve. He normally fits in as a defenseman, but the Rangers ran him through line rushes as a third-line winger. It's unclear if he'll actually stick there during the game, but his fantasy value is low anyway with just five points in 26 games this campaign.
