Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Back in press box Wednesday
Claesson was a healthy scratch in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.
The Rangers continue to rotate seven defensemen, with Claesson occasionally getting the short end of the stick and sitting out. He hasn't had much of a fantasy impact when he gets in there, posting two goals and four assists in 31 appearances.
