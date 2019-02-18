Claesson recorded four hits against the Penguins on Sunday, his first outing back from a 13-game stint on the shelf.

Claesson didn't write his name on the scoresheet, but did put a pair of shots on net. Despite the Rangers having dressed seven defensemen, the 25-year-old was still able to log 17:30 of ice time versus Pittsburgh, right on pace with his season average (17:35) and should see a similar workload moving forward.