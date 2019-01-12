Claesson sustained an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday's game against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Claesson beelined to the dressing room after Islanders winger Matt Martin drove him into the boards in the third period. The defenseman wasn't able to finish the game, but he compiled a blocked shot, two hits, and a minor penalty (slashing) over 15 minutes of ice time in the 2-1 road win.