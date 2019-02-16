Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Given clean bill of health
Claesson (shoulder) has been medically cleared ahead of Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It isn't clear if Claesson will slot in against the Penguins or sit as a healthy scratch, but if the 26-year-old Swede ends up playing, he'll likely take on a bottom-pairing role. The 2011 fifth-round pick has only notched five points in 26 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
