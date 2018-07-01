Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Joining Rangers on one-year deal
Claesson inked a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Rangers, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Claesson spent the last three seasons with Ottawa, scoring just four goals and 20 points in 113 games. He did flash some physicality last year though, logging 84 blocked shots and 158 hits. The Swedish blueliner will likely slot into a bottom-four defenseman role with New York, not garnering much fantasy attention for next season.
