Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Making minimal impact
Claesson finished with one shot in 15:15 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Claesson was quiet while receiving by far the least ice time of any Rangers defenseman -- the other five all skated over 18 minutes. With New York rotating seven healthy bodies for six spots on the blue line, it wouldn't be surprising to see Anthony DeAngelo jump out of the press box at Claesson's expense when the team next takes the ice Saturday in Nashville.
