Claesson (shoulder) practiced fully Monday for the first time since being injured back on Jan. 12.

Rangers head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Claesson still needs "a little bit more time before he's ready to go," but his return to practice is an encouraging sign nonetheless. Unlikely to play Tuesday in Winnipeg, the 26-year-old could be back in the lineup Thursday against the Sabres, though a target date has not yet been communicated. As it stands right now, Claesson remains on injured reserve and will need to come off before being permitted to play in a game.