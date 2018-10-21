Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Missing Sunday's contest
Claesson (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Calgary, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
This injury appeared to pop up out of nowhere and there's no word on when Claesson should be ready to return. The Swede has yet to score a point in four games this season and will be considered day-to-day for now.
