Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: On ice in 'don't-hit-me' garb
Claesson (upper body) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Claesson remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, but this is a clear sign of progress for the 25-year-old defenseman, who averaged three hits per game over his first four appearances as a Ranger.
More News
-
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Winds up on IR•
-
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Missing Sunday's contest•
-
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Impresses in Blueshirt debut•
-
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Joining Rangers on one-year deal•
-
Senators' Fredrik Claesson: Logs third most hits for Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...