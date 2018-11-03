Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: On ice in 'don't-hit-me' garb

Claesson (upper body) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Claesson remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, but this is a clear sign of progress for the 25-year-old defenseman, who averaged three hits per game over his first four appearances as a Ranger.

