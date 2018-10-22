Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Out 2-3 weeks

Claesson (upper body) will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to his injury, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The club had already placed Claesson on injured reserve, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he is facing an extended absence. At minimum, the blueliner figures to sit out the next six contests, but if could be as many as 10 if he needs the full three-week timeframe to recover. With Claesson out of action, Kevin Shattenkirk shouldn't have to worry about being a healthy scratch any more.