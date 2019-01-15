Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Ruled out for 2-3 weeks
Claesson (shoulder) will miss 2-to-3 weeks, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. The defenseman is on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site,
Claesson was dropped against the boards by Islanders enforcer Matt Martin on Saturday. The Swede has been fearless in his own right, accumulating 53 hits and 30 blocked shots over 26 games, so the hope is that this injury doesn't alter his shutdown approach when he ultimately returns.
