Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Set for MRI Monday
Claesson (shoulder) will not play Sunday in Columbus and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Claesson was injured in Saturday's contest against the Islanders and apparently it's serious enough to hold him out for at least one contest. The 6-foot-1 Swede has five points in 26 games this season.
