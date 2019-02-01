Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Takes another recovery step
Claesson (shoulder) resumed skating Thursday and his return timetable is set at 7-to-10 days.
Claesson, whose career began in Ottawa, has averaged a mere 0.18 point per game over parts of four seasons. However, he's still taken 54.3 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this season. A lot can happen to the makeup of the Rangers roster by the time he's ready to return, but we can't envision a scenario where he'd suddenly evolve into a fantasy-friendly defenseman.
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Ruled out for 2-3 weeks•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Set for MRI on Monday•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Getting shoulder checked out•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Making minimal impact•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Activated off IR•
Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: On ice in 'don't-hit-me' garb•
