Perreault recorded two assists, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Perreault secured a two-point night on New York's final two goals, which were both scored by his linemate Alexis Lafreniere to secure his hat trick. The pair of helpers brought Perreault up to nine assists, 15 points, 46 shots on net, 20 hits and 16 blocked shots across 31 games this season. While the campaign has been a down year for the Rangers overall, the emergence of Perreault has been a positive takeaway. The 23rd overall selection from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has taken a step up in March, where he has three multi-point performances across five games. If the-20-year-old winger continues to remain involved offensively, he'll likely be a staple in the Rangers' top six for years to come.