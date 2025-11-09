default-cbs-image
Perreault has been recalled by the Rangers from AHL Hartford, the team announced Sunday.

Perreault didn't make the NHL roster out of camp in a bit of a surprise, but the 20-year-old will get another chance with the big club now. He has played well with AHL Hartford, notching five goals and five assists in nine games with a plus-7 rating. He's likely to slot right into the New York lineup and will try to provide a jolt to an offense currently sitting at 2.19 goals per game, tied for the worst mark in the league.

