Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Called up Wednesday
Perreault was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
Perreault has made three regular-season appearances for the Rangers this year, recording an assist, four blocked shots and a hit while averaging 13:09 of ice time. He's been efficient in the minors, racking up 10 goals, seven assists, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances with the Wolf Pack, and he'll provide additional depth for the Rangers after Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar were assigned to Hartford on Wednesday.
