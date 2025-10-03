Perreault was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Perreault was thought to have a good chance at making the Rangers' roster out of training camp, but it was decided that he needed some time at the minor league level. Perreault was selected 23rd overall in the 2023 Draft and signed his entry-level deal in March after leaving Boston College. He managed 16 goals and 32 assists in 37 NCAA games in 2024-25. Look for Perreault to see some NHL action this season.