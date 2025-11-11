Perreault registered a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Perreault set up Alexis Lafreniere's goal in the second period. The helper was Perreault's first point over six NHL appearances, and it came in his season debut for the Rangers. The 20-year-old started the campaign at AHL Hartford and impressed with 10 points in nine outings. It's unclear how long he'll stick around with the big club, but Perreault is one of the Rangers' top prospects and will be put in positions that benefit his scoring instincts.