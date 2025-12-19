Perreault scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Perreault's skate deflected a Will Cuylle pass into the net at 6:02 of the second period, tying the game at 1-1. They all count the same, and that will go down as Perreault's first NHL tally. The 20-year-old has picked up two points, three shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four NHL appearances this season while adding 17 points in 20 outings for AHL Hartford.