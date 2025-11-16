Perreault has been assigned to AHL Hartford by the Rangers, the team announced Sunday.

Perreault was brought back from the AHL in an attempt to spark a struggling offense. The team scored 15 goals in the three games he suited up for, but the 20-year-old registered just one point, his first in the NHL, and a plus-2 rating. He'll head back to Hartford and look to continue to dominate and build on the 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games he has there so far.