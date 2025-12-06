Perreault scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Springfield on Friday.

This was Perreault's second multi-goal game in a row. He has five goals and two assists over his last five outings. He took some time to adjust to the AHL, but he's shown serious potential with 10 goals and 17 points through 16 appearances for the Wolf Pack. He's already received one call-up this year, and as one of the Rangers' best prospects, more will be on the way in the not-too-distant future.