Perreault scored twice in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Perreault ended a 10-game goal drought with the effort. Over that span, he was limited to three assists, and he had gone five contests without earning any points. The 20-year-old winger's offense is still a work in progress, especially on a low-scoring team. He has three goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances this season.