Perreault has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Predators due to an illness.

Perreault appeared in the Rangers' last two games, but he'll be a late scratch for Sunday's matchup due to an illness. Matt Rempe (illness) will also be sidelined against Nashville, so the Rangers are slated to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as Jonny Brodzinski and Urho Vaakanainen will enter the lineup.