Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Ruled out for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perreault has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Predators due to an illness.
Perreault appeared in the Rangers' last two games, but he'll be a late scratch for Sunday's matchup due to an illness. Matt Rempe (illness) will also be sidelined against Nashville, so the Rangers are slated to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as Jonny Brodzinski and Urho Vaakanainen will enter the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Called up Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Keeps surge on offense going•
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Scores twice in Hartford win•
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Headed for Hartford again•
-
Rangers' Gabe Perreault: Earns first NHL point•