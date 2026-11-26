Perreault (lower body) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

The loss of Perreault is devastating for the Rangers, as the 21-year-old winger was one of the team's most consistent forwards to begin the campaign. Across 24 games this season, he compiled seven goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots. Given his current timeline for return, the young winger might have an opportunity to return prior to the start of 2027. In his absence, Jaroslav Chmelar should see an elevated role until Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) is available to return from injured reserve.